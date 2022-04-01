Dr. Umer Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umer Akbar, MD
Overview
Dr. Umer Akbar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Akbar works at
Locations
-
1
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-6528Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 444-6528
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akbar?
Best bedside manner, ever!
About Dr. Umer Akbar, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1477798106
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar works at
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Tremor, Dystonia and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.