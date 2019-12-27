Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center.
Locations
Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic9055 Springbrook Dr NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 780-9155
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Cambridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Hasan! She reviews my case before she sees me each time. She takes time to find out if I have any new pain, she does a routine exam and is incredibly easy to talk to.
About Dr. Umbreen Hasan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St Joseph College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Urdu.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
