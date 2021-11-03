Dr. Fontana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Umberto Fontana, MD
Overview
Dr. Umberto Fontana, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center, Carteret Health Care, Pardee Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Fontana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice709 N Justice St Ste A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 697-7377Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CarolinaEast Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care
- Pardee Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fontana?
when dr fontana was in greenville,we loved him,he is so caring and sitting down talking too you.i hated he left
About Dr. Umberto Fontana, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1033111315
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontana works at
Dr. Fontana has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fontana speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.