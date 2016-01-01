Overview

Dr. Umberto Capuano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center and South County Hospital.



Dr. Capuano works at South County Surgery in Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.