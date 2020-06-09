See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Saint Michael's Medical Center.

Dr. Mahmood works at Siegel Cohen Kasmin and Brown Mds in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
8 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD
Dr. Charles Salzberg, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Umbareen Mahmood
    37 Union Sq W Fl 4, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 426-2936
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Saint Michael's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Locals (any local)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mahmood?

    Jun 09, 2020
    Im a 37 year old femal who was shaped like a box, no joke. After years of wanting to build the courage of getting a tummy tuck i started researching doctors. I came upon Dr. Mahmood profile and decided to do a consultation. Is she the first... No... but she was the last! I recieved my tummy tuck, lipo in the back and lipo in my chin and omg i am HAPPY. This doctor is GOD SEND. She is sweet, caring, gentle and patient! Boy is she patient. Every question is answered. She's HONEST and realistic which is sooooo important when making a life change. I love her. I have never dealt with any doctor that has given me the comfort as she has. I also want to mention this is a real review. I am a real patient and i gain nothing from reviewing, this doctor is simply THE BEST THERE IS!
    Robin — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mahmood to family and friends

    Dr. Mahmood's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mahmood

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD.

    About Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487972691
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahmood works at Siegel Cohen Kasmin and Brown Mds in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mahmood’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Umbareen Mahmood, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.