Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Umara Jamal, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Umara Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Jamal works at THE ENDOCRINE CENTER in Houston, TX with other offices in Galveston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Endocrine Center
    1631 North Loop W Ste 625, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-2122
    Amer Al'karadsheh
    10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 796-9741
    The University of Texas Medical Branch
    301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 505-2300
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2022
    Dr. Jamal discussed my lab work in detail and she recommended a change in my medication which would greatly improve my mood. I am grateful to Dr. Eric Orzeck referral for my wonderful and blessed medical care after his retirement to Dr. Jamal . Dr. Jamal is not only a dedicated physician, she is a “ Blessed Healer “!!! I am grateful to be under her excellence care.
    Sabrina Doctor — Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Umara Jamal, MD
    About Dr. Umara Jamal, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619364510
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umara Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

