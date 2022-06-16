Dr. Umara Jamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umara Jamal, MD
Overview
Dr. Umara Jamal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX.
Locations
The Endocrine Center1631 North Loop W Ste 625, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 468-2122
Amer Al'karadsheh10837 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (281) 796-9741
The University of Texas Medical Branch301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (832) 505-2300MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jamal discussed my lab work in detail and she recommended a change in my medication which would greatly improve my mood. I am grateful to Dr. Eric Orzeck referral for my wonderful and blessed medical care after his retirement to Dr. Jamal . Dr. Jamal is not only a dedicated physician, she is a “ Blessed Healer “!!! I am grateful to be under her excellence care.
About Dr. Umara Jamal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1619364510
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
