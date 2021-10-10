Overview

Dr. Umar Wadood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS.



Dr. Wadood works at Shawnee Mission Psychiatry Services in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Binge Eating Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.