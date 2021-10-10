Dr. Umar Wadood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umar Wadood, MD
Overview
Dr. Umar Wadood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS.
Dr. Wadood works at
Locations
Shawnee Mission Psychiatry Services8340 Mission Rd Ste 210, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 676-2000
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 676-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wadood is probably the most caring and compassionate psychiatrist I have ever had, and I have been seeing shrinks for over 35 years now. He really cares about each patient's individual needs. I have had issues in the past with doctors only interested in getting paid but not with Wadood. I would give him a 5 out of 5 review
About Dr. Umar Wadood, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093878928
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wadood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Wadood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wadood works at
Dr. Wadood has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Binge Eating Disorder, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Wadood can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.