Dr. Umar Wadood, MD

Dr. Umar Wadood, MD

Psychiatry
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Umar Wadood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. 

Dr. Wadood works at Shawnee Mission Psychiatry Services in Leawood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Binge Eating Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

8 (120)
8 (80)
Locations

    Shawnee Mission Psychiatry Services
    8340 Mission Rd Ste 210, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 676-2000
    Shawnee Mission Medical Center
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 676-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Binge Eating Disorder

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 10, 2021
    Wadood is probably the most caring and compassionate psychiatrist I have ever had, and I have been seeing shrinks for over 35 years now. He really cares about each patient's individual needs. I have had issues in the past with doctors only interested in getting paid but not with Wadood. I would give him a 5 out of 5 review
    — Oct 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Umar Wadood, MD
    About Dr. Umar Wadood, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1093878928
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umar Wadood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadood has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Binge Eating Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

