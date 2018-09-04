Overview

Dr. Umar Saeed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.



Dr. Saeed works at Texas Walk-in & Urgent Care in Arlington, TX with other offices in Keller, TX, Coppell, TX, Plano, TX, Burleson, TX and Ennis, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.