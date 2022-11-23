Dr. Umar Karaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umar Karaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Umar Karaman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Advanced Urology Institute80 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-8557Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing! He was a miracle-worker in my case. He took over my very involved and urgent case after a surgical injury that I sustained in another state! He draws diagrams and explains options in ascending order from least to most invasive. You are a partner in your treatment, so refreshing! Even when I found myself unexpectedly in the hospital, his partners never hesitated to jump in if they were the on cite and Dr. Karaman was attending to the practice. When I needed emergency surgery as determined in an office visit yesterday, I was in an operating room in 3 hours!I have never been treated by any doctor that surpassed his care and attention.
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Karaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karaman accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karaman has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karaman speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Karaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.