Dr. Umar Choudry, MD
Overview
Dr. Umar Choudry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Locations
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-0697
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1000
Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9707Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable and professional and takes the time to answer questions without rushing out of the room.
About Dr. Umar Choudry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Urdu
- 1851363717
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery
