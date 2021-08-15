Overview

Dr. Umar Ahmad, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 1 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.