Overview

Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khetarpal works at Southwest ENT Institute in Brownsville, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.