Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khetarpal works at Southwest ENT Institute in Brownsville, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sinus and Snoring Centers of Texas
    844 Central Blvd Ste 280, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 504-5360
    Texas Sinus, Allergy, Snoring & Sleep Institute
    3117 College Park Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 990-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Sinus and Snoring Centers of Texas
    2709 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 686-6880

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cornerstone Regional Hospital
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
  • Valley Regional Medical Center

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Vertigo

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smell and Taste Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Great Doctor! Very Thorough! Non alarmist! Great demeanor! Communicates in layman's terms and explains everything, Highly recommend. Really a 10 and not a 5.
    Diane — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1306847215
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    • SUNY Health Sciences Center
    • Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University
    • St Columba's School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetarpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khetarpal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khetarpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khetarpal has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khetarpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khetarpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetarpal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetarpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetarpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

