Overview

Dr. Umamaheswara Vejendla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua.



Dr. Vejendla works at VEJENDLA & BAIS MD OFFICE in Jamestown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.