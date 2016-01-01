Dr. Umamaheswara Varanasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varanasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umamaheswara Varanasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umamaheswara Varanasi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Varanasi works at
Locations
-
1
Central Nephrology Medical Group5030 Office Park Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 323-2847
-
2
Northeast Dialysis3501 Mall View Rd Ste 109, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-3580
-
3
Bakersfield Dialysis Center5143 Office Park Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 325-4741
-
4
Bakersfield Brimhall Dialysis8501 Brimhall Rd Ste 500, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 387-6603
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Umamaheswara Varanasi, MD
- Nephrology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1629077755
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Westchester Medical Center
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varanasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varanasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varanasi works at
Dr. Varanasi has seen patients for Nausea, Anemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varanasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varanasi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varanasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varanasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varanasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.