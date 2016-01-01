Overview

Dr. Umamaheswara Maruvada, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingsville, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Maruvada works at Coastal Plains Community Center in Kingsville, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX and Beeville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.