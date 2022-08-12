Dr. Umair Sohail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umair Sohail, MD
Overview
Dr. Umair Sohail, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and UT Health Tyler.
Locations
ETMC First Physicians Gastroenterology700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 420, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 531-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohail has great communication skills and he’s very friendly. He answered all my questions.
About Dr. Umair Sohail, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1376879940
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- St Luke's Hospital
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohail has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sohail has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sohail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sohail speaks Punjabi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohail. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohail.
