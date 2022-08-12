Overview

Dr. Umair Sohail, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Sohail works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.