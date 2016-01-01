Dr. Umair Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umair Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Umair Siddiqui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They completed their fellowship with Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Program - Gastroenterology
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Your GI Center109 Parking Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 310-1235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Your GI Center12951 South Fwy, Houston, TX 77047 Directions (979) 366-7934Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Matagorda Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
About Dr. Umair Siddiqui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316113558
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Program - Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.