Dr. Umair Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umair Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Umair Ahmed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health North Campus/Hollis Cancer Center3525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-6565
Hospital Affiliations
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
DR, AHMED IS CARING, SENSITIVE, ATTENTIVE, AND ONE OF THE NICEST DOCTORS I HAVE EVER HAD.. HE SHOWS CONCERN FOR THE PATIENTS CONCERNS,,,I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM HIGHLY...
About Dr. Umair Ahmed, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1275830341
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.