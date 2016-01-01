Overview

Dr. Umaima Marvi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Marvi works at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.