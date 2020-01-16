Overview

Dr. Umaima Jamaluddin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Bombay and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Jamaluddin works at HOMETOWN DENTAL CARE in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.