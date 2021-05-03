Overview

Dr. Uma Saligram, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Saligram works at Texas Institute for Neurological Disorders in Arlington, TX with other offices in Keller, TX and Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.