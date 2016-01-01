Dr. Uma Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Uma Reddy, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Uma Reddy, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1992868988
Education & Certifications
- Brown Medical School
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
