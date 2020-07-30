Overview

Dr. Uma Penmetsa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Med College Ntr University Of Health Science Hyderabad Ap India and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Penmetsa works at Parkwest Womens Health in Rochester, NY with other offices in Pittsford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.