Overview

Dr. Uma Murthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Murthy works at Columbia Medical Associates in Columbia, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.