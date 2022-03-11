Dr. Uma Guniganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guniganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Guniganti, MD
Overview
Dr. Uma Guniganti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Enid Owen K. Garriott Road Clinic1127 E OWEN K GARRIOTT RD, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 234-7320
Enid Heart Center Inc.330 S 5th St Ste 400, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 234-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr.! She has the patient's interest as her top priority.
About Dr. Uma Guniganti, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376506253
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hosp-Mich St U
- Wayne St U
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guniganti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guniganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guniganti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guniganti has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guniganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guniganti speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Guniganti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guniganti.
