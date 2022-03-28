Overview

Dr. Uma Gowda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Gowda works at Capital Hematology Oncology Grp in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Iron Metabolism Disorders and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.