Dr. Gorrepati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Gorrepati works at
Locations
-
1
Detroit Medical Service Plc.4160 John R St Ste 730, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 831-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Gorrepati is a very professional and tremendous internal medicine doctor, with the bedside standards, I wish more physicians had. Initially, Dr. Gorrepati was my father's physician and watching the care and attention she provided my father with prompted me to become her patient. She is incredibly thorough and efficient physician. Finally, the office staff are always pleasant, professional and accommodating. If you are looking for a wonderful physician, who will advocate for your health concerns, you would not be disappointed if you select Dr. Gorrepati.
About Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1508864240
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorrepati accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorrepati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorrepati works at
Dr. Gorrepati speaks Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorrepati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorrepati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorrepati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorrepati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.