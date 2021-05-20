See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Detroit, MI
Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (9)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Gorrepati works at DETROIT MEDICAL SERVICES in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Detroit Medical Service Plc.
    4160 John R St Ste 730, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 831-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Gorrepati is a very professional and tremendous internal medicine doctor, with the bedside standards, I wish more physicians had. Initially, Dr. Gorrepati was my father's physician and watching the care and attention she provided my father with prompted me to become her patient. She is incredibly thorough and efficient physician. Finally, the office staff are always pleasant, professional and accommodating. If you are looking for a wonderful physician, who will advocate for your health concerns, you would not be disappointed if you select Dr. Gorrepati.
    About Dr. Uma Gorrepati, MD

    Internal Medicine
    35 years of experience
    English, Telugu
    1508864240
    Education & Certifications

    St Joseph Mercy Hospital
    American University of the Caribbean
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gorrepati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorrepati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorrepati works at DETROIT MEDICAL SERVICES in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gorrepati’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorrepati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorrepati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorrepati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorrepati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

