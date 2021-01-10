Dr. Uma Duvvuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvvuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Duvvuri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Uma Duvvuri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They completed their residency with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Duvvuri works at
Riverside Medical Group228 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 542-2522Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Duvvuri to any of my relatives and friends.
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1891756573
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Duvvuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvvuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvvuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvvuri works at
Dr. Duvvuri speaks Spanish and Telugu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvvuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvvuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duvvuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duvvuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.