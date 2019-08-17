Dr. Uma Devi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Devi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uma Devi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MADURAI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Devi works at
Locations
Gaithersburg Mental Health915 Russell Ave Ste A, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (301) 948-1769
Internal Medicine Associates PA300 W 9th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (667) 600-3310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Devi has been medicating me for my anxitey now for 3 years. She usually spends about 15-20 min. each appt. with me. She has always been fine around me, not sure why others are negative saying she doesn't smile or is rude. I'm very pleased with her as my Psych.
About Dr. Uma Devi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598863268
Education & Certifications
- MADURAI UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devi works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Devi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.