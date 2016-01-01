Dr. Uma Choday, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choday is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Uma Choday, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Choday works at
Locations
Uma Choday MD PA8177 Glades Rd Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 488-8874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Uma Choday, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1114084613
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Choday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choday has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choday speaks Telugu.
