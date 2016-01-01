See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Uma Choday, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Uma Choday, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Choday works at Uma Choday MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uma Choday MD PA
    8177 Glades Rd Ste 201, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 488-8874

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Uma Choday, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Telugu
    • 1114084613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
