Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uma Chatterjee, MD
Dr. Uma Chatterjee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Saint Francis Healthcare-women To Women Obgyn620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 304, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 691-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Excellent doctor! I’ve been a patient since we moved to Delaware in 1990.
About Dr. Uma Chatterjee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
