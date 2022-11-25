Dr. Uma Alampur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alampur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Uma Alampur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uma Alampur, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
Upstate Neurology207 Washington St Ste 201, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 452-4671
Hospital Affiliations
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
EXCELLENT DOCTOR...I dont know where to start..Dr Alampur is what doctors were 50 years ago..caring and knowledgable....
About Dr. Uma Alampur, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1457348393
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Neurology
Dr. Alampur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alampur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alampur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alampur speaks Telugu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Alampur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alampur.
