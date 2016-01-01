Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scarpidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Scarpidis works at
Locations
-
1
Scarpidis Aesthetics - New York Plastic Surgery200 W 57th St Ste 508, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 951-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scarpidis?
About Dr. Ulysses Scarpidis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, French, Greek, Italian and Spanish
- 1205004603
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- New York University Wagner School of Public Administration
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scarpidis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scarpidis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scarpidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scarpidis works at
Dr. Scarpidis speaks French, Greek, Italian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scarpidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scarpidis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scarpidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scarpidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.