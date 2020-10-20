See All Internal Medicine Doctors in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Choksi works at Practice in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group - Endocrinology
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-3820
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(24)
Oct 20, 2020
Dr. Choksi has been my diabetic Dr. for more than 25 years and I wouldn't change for any amount of money. She has brought me through some bad times with my diabetes. She is caring, thoughtful, and has solutions to keep my diabetes in check. Sure, I have had a few late appointments, and some issues with the office staff, but I have seen Dr. Choksi for more than 100 office visits over the years and have been very pleased with my results! Larry Plummer Kingwood patient
Larry Plummer — Oct 20, 2020
About Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 42 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • 1891851531
Education & Certifications

  • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Cook Co Hosp
  • Seth Gs Med Coll
  • BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ulupi Choksi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choksi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Choksi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Choksi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Choksi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choksi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choksi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choksi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

