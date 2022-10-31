Overview

Dr. Ulrike Ochs, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Ochs works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.