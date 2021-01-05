Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaunzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Friedrich-Schiller University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Very kind, curious, and smart. Treats the whole patient.
About Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD
- Neurology
- English, German
- 1811280951
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Friedrich-Schiller University / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
