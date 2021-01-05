See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD

Neurology
Overview

Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Friedrich-Schiller University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Kaunzner works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tension Headache
Functional Movement Screening
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tension Headache
Functional Movement Screening

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2021
    Awesome doctor. Very kind, curious, and smart. Treats the whole patient.
    About Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD

    • Neurology
    • English, German
    • 1811280951
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Friedrich-Schiller University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulrike Kaunzner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaunzner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaunzner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaunzner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaunzner works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kaunzner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaunzner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaunzner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaunzner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaunzner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

