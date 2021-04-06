Overview

Dr. Ulrik Wallin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Wallin works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.