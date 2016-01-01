Overview

Dr. Ulrick Vieux, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Vieux works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.