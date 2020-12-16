Overview

Dr. Ulrich Starke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Louisianna State University School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Starke works at Lakeview Circle Primary Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.