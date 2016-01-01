Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Locations
Ulrich Berg, MD3022 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123 Directions (415) 346-5633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ulrich Berg, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760400667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
