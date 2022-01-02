See All Neurosurgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
67 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Batzdorf works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Neurosurgery
    300 Stein Plz Ste 420, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 730-1516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 67 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1801811047
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of California-San Francisco
Residency
  • UCLA Ctr Hlth Sci|University of Maryland Medical Center
Internship
  • USN Hosp
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ulrich Batzdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batzdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Batzdorf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Batzdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Batzdorf works at UCLA Neurosurgery in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Batzdorf’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Batzdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batzdorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batzdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batzdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

