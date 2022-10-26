Dr. Ulric Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulric Duncan, MD
Dr. Ulric Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
Delta Gastroenterology PC9140 Highway 51 N, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 280-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from the time I enter were very nice & professional & My wait time was not long. Dr. Duncan explained the outcome of my procedure and asked if I had any questions and concerns.
About Dr. Ulric Duncan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518908854
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.