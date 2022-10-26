Overview

Dr. Ulric Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Duncan Ulric MD in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.