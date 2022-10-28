Dr. Tok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulker Tok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ulker Tok, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Benson Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Rheumatology Pllc1925 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 307, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 792-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Tok for 6 years. Rude she has never been. She does go over by blood work with me everytime. Does listen to my questions. Only complaint is not returning calls in a good time from staff. She is a 10 for me.
About Dr. Ulker Tok, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073580924
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tok accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tok has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tok speaks Spanish.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Tok. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tok.
