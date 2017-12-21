Dr. Ulises Militano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Militano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ulises Militano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ulises Militano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Southeast Orthopedic Specialists Riverside DePaul Clinic2 Shircliff Way Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 674-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
El medico Militano me escucho y trato muy bien. Servicio 5 estrellas
About Dr. Ulises Militano, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital/USF
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- City College of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Militano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Militano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Militano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Militano has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Militano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Militano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Militano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Militano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Militano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.