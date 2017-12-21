Overview

Dr. Ulises Militano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Militano works at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists - Riverside DePaul in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.