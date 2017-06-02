Overview

Dr. Ulises Caraballo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Cartagena, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Caraballo works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.