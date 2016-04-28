See All General Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Baltazar works at Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates, Vein Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sugar Land Vein Clinic
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 505, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2016
    Dr. Baltazar took the time to make sure I understood everything after each appointment and before all procedures. He was patient, kind, and compassionate. I absolutely would (and have) recommended him. Love this doctor!
    Bethany in Missouri City, TX — Apr 28, 2016
    About Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124048954
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baltazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baltazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baltazar works at Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates, Vein Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Baltazar’s profile.

    Dr. Baltazar has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

