Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Baltazar works at
Locations
Sugar Land Vein Clinic16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 505, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baltazar took the time to make sure I understood everything after each appointment and before all procedures. He was patient, kind, and compassionate. I absolutely would (and have) recommended him. Love this doctor!
About Dr. Ulises Baltazar, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124048954
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baltazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baltazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Baltazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Baltazar has seen patients for Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baltazar speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.