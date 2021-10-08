Dr. Valynets has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD
Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT.
Connecticut Institute of Communities Inc120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 456-1406
- 2 79 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 749-5700
- 3 34A Padanaram Ave Apt 317, Danbury, CT 06811 Directions (203) 456-1406
- Danbury Hospital
I was seen by Dr. Valynets because my own physician wasn't available. He appears to be quite young. However, he was very thorough and asked me questions as he examined me. He gave me his full attention. Later in the early evening he called me twice to give me information and advice. Anyone who can get him as their personal physician is fortunate.
- Internal Medicine
- English
Dr. Valynets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
