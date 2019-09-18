Overview

Dr. Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Belarussian State Medical University and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Naidzionak works at San Diego Oncology in San Diego, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.