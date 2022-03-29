See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Derry, NH
Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (26)
Overview

Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Derry, NH. They graduated from Grodno Medical Institute and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Luchanok works at Derry Neurological Associates in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Derry Neurological Associates PC
    Derry Neurological Associates PC
6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038
(603) 434-3525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Elliot Hospital
  • Parkland Medical Center
  • Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 29, 2022
    Mar 29, 2022
Have had an amazing experience with Derry Neurological Assoc. especially Dr. Luchanok. I was able to get in right away and while my first visit I had a bit of a wait in the room the doctor was super apologetic and I didn't feel rushed off in the slightest. Highly recommend this office, finally starting to get some answers into what's going on with some nerve numbness I've been having.
Amber D — Mar 29, 2022
    Amber D — Mar 29, 2022
    About Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Grodno Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luchanok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luchanok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luchanok works at Derry Neurological Associates in Derry, NH. View the full address on Dr. Luchanok’s profile.

    Dr. Luchanok has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luchanok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Luchanok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luchanok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luchanok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luchanok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

