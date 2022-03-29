Dr. Luchanok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Derry, NH. They graduated from Grodno Medical Institute and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Derry Neurological Associates PC6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 302, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 434-3525
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had an amazing experience with Derry Neurological Assoc. especially Dr. Luchanok. I was able to get in right away and while my first visit I had a bit of a wait in the room the doctor was super apologetic and I didn't feel rushed off in the slightest. Highly recommend this office, finally starting to get some answers into what's going on with some nerve numbness I've been having.
About Dr. Uladzimir Luchanok, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Belarusian
- 1952504037
Education & Certifications
- Grodno Medical Institute
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
