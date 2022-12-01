Dr. Ujuka Iloabuchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iloabuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ujuka Iloabuchi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Gwinnett Ob. Gyn. Assoc. 2 LLC1700 Tree Ln Ste 290, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-0330
Eastside Medical Center1700 Medical Way, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-0330
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the sweetest doctor ever. She is so caring, and patient. Takes the time to listen, answers all questions and concerns. She is very knowledgeable, and an amazing doctor. She delivered my baby girl via C-Section and ever since I have been coming to see her. I love how she makes me feel comfortable and at ease unlike some doctors that make you uncomfortable and nervous wreck. The whole team is amazing and will always get you in when you need to.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Igbo
- Gynecology and Obstetrics Emory University School Of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York
- Bachelor Of Science With Honors, Biochemistry, City College Of New York
Dr. Iloabuchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iloabuchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iloabuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iloabuchi speaks Igbo.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Iloabuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iloabuchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iloabuchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iloabuchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.